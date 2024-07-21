Nigerian arrested on Koh Phangan for selling cocaine, overstay

Tourist police inspect a hotel room where Kenneth Nnwanelobi, 47, an alleged Nigerian drug gang member, stayed on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI: Tourist police arrested a Nigerian man for cocaine possession and overstaying for nearly nine years in Koh Phangan district.

Police from Tourist Police Division 3 apprehended Kenneth Nnwanelobi, 47, at a hotel in Moo 8 of tambon Koh Phangan on Saturday. The arrest was part of a crackdown on foreigners doing restricted jobs and illegal activities on this tourist island.

Tourist police inspector Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit, who led the team, said Mr Nnwanelobi was allegedly part of a Nigerian-led, well-organised drug syndicate. The Nigerian was standing in the hotel’s corridor when police asked to see his passport, but he tried to flee into his room. A subsequent search found two packets of cocaine weighing 31.5 grammes in the front-left pocket of his jeans. Mr Kenneth admitted that the seized cocaine belonged to him and it was for sale to foreign buyers.

3,214 days' overstay

“A further probe found he entered Thailand through the Padang Besar border checkpoint in Songkhla province on March 17, 2015 and was allowed to stay until October 1, 2015. He overstayed for 3,214 days,” Pol Lt Col Winit said.

Mr Nnwanelobi’s role in the gang was placing cocaine packets at places and sending pickup locations to customers. He claimed he had a magical mantra and he would recite it to make him invincible to police before leaving a hotel to hide the drug.

“But this time I really didn’t see it (the arrest) coming,” the Nigerian suspect said.