Trat highway flooded, immediate reservoir discharge needed

Run-off floods Sukhumvit Highway between Khao Saming and Muang districts of Thailand's Trat province on Sunday morning. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

TRAT: Heavy downpours caused run-off on sections of Sukhumvit Highway between Khao Saming and Muang district in this eastern province of Thailand on Sunday morning while communities were warned of possible flooding as water from a local reservoir must be discharged urgently.

The run-off happened on eight sections along a 20-kilometre-long stretch of Sukhumvit Highway between Khao Saming and Muang districts at about 5am on Sunday. It had rained there for two days and rainwater measured 245 millimetres in Khao Saming district on Saturday.

Several roads in Muang Trat municipality were also flooded.

Trat irrigation chief Thamrongsak Nakrawong said on Sunday that the water level of Si Siad reservoir was 3.70 metres at 11am. That exceeded the 3.40-metre threshold to ensure the strength of the reservoir.

Irrigation officials thus had to quickly release water from the reservoir to prevent it from bursting. The discharge could affect communities in Khao Saming and Muang districts and local people should prepare themselves for possible flooding, he said.