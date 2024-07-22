Finnish ban fails to deter fruit pickers

Two Thai workers pick berries in a forest in Finland in 2022. (File photo: Ministry of Labour)

The Department of Employment is tracking down local agents who duped Thais into believing berry picker jobs were waiting for them in Finland after authorities stopped 43 people before they boarded a flight to the Nordic country on Saturday.

The investigation came after the department received a tip-off about Thai workers flying to work as wild fruit pickers in Finland. It heard they were leaving on flight QR837 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, travelling to Finland via Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

Authorities detained 43 people, including seven women, who were said to have been lured by the scammers. Somchai Morakotsriwan, director-general of the Employment Department, said on Sunday that they all admitted to their wrongdoing.

Mr Somchai said the department has instructed its offices to check the backgrounds of those arrested, with most thought to have been duped by core members of the network into working illegally as wild fruit pickers in Finland.

"The export of workers to Finland as wild fruit pickers is on hold, with discussions between two countries to adjust regulations for the benefit of workers," said Mr Somchai.

"Employers must also accept these conditions and show determination to solve human trafficking issues and protect the rights of Thai workers."

On March 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland announced the suspension of Schengen visa applications for wild berry pickers from Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar during this summer harvest season.

That followed a February 2023 announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland tightening visa application procedures for wild berry pickers.

After harvest season last year, the visa rules were re-evaluated amid allegations of serious crimes, including human trafficking, that occurred in the autumn. With human trafficking issues now involving hundreds of victims, visa application reviews must now consider the risk of worker exploitation and human trafficking, he said.

This year, a working team formed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland will collaborate with researchers from Pellervo Economic Research PTT to evaluate the impact of various regulatory options ahead of further policy changes.