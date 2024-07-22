Two rare animals die in the provinces

Officials retrieve the carcass of a male serow that was found shot in Phetchabun's Lom Sak district on Sunday. Sunthorn Kongwarakom

A serow was found shot dead in Phetchabun province, while an injured tiger died in Buri Ram, sources said on Sunday.

Chanyaphak Thanachatakkarakun, the chief of Phupha Daeng Wildlife Sanctuary, said a worker from the Silarat Lom Sak stone crushing plant reported hearing gunshots from a mountaintop and witnessed a serow falling into a pit.

The mountainous area located in tambon Bung Nam Tao of Lom Sak district had been partially excavated as the area is a quarry. A team of officials went into the pit and found an adult male serow with seven wounds to its neck caused by a shotgun.

Authorities did not find any suspects at the scene, located outside Khao Kheo National Park. The Lom Sak police station has been ordered to investigate the shooting and track down the offender.

The serow is one of Thailand's 15 protected animals under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019.

Meanwhile, in Buri Ram, a tiger which ate some cows belonging to villagers and was injured on Friday has died in Non Dindaeng district near the Dong Yai National Reserved Forest.

Authorities worked with local veterinarians to come up with a plan to rescue the tiger. However, it was later found in the area, weak, barely breathing and extremely emaciated before it died.

The initial examination of the tiger's carcass showed no external injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.