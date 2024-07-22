Another tremor under Chiang Mai
Another tremor under Chiang Mai

PUBLISHED : 22 Jul 2024 at 14:56

WRITER: Post Reporters

Paddy fields in Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai. (File photo)
CHIANG MAI - Another tremor was recorded in Chiang Mai province on Monday morning, a week after the last, but no-one felt it.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department said the 3.0-magnitude quake was centred three kilometres under tambon Mae Nachon of Mae Chaem district and occurred at 2.49am on Monday. 

The Department of Mineral Resources attributed the minor quake to a normal movement of the Wiang Haeng fault. No one felt it and there was no damage.

On July 16, a tremor measured at 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred one kilometre deep in tambon Mae Nachon at 11.04pm. No damage was reported.

