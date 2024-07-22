Myanmar man dies in Bangkok road rage fight

A Thai man stabbed a Myanmar national to death outside the Happyland Center shopping mall in Bangkok during a fight on Sunday evening.

The incident took place in the evening behind the mall in Klong Chan sub-district of Bangkok's Bang Kapi district.

Khun Shin Mon, a 34-year-old Myanmar painter, was stabbed twice with a knife in what police described as a road rage incident.

Pol Col Thanapan Padungkarn, superintendent of Lat Phrao Police Station, said a hunt was immediately launched to capture the suspected killer, who was identified as Issara Sitthikham, 27.

However, at 9am on Monday Mr Issara turned himself in, Pol Col Thanapan said.

During questioning, Mr Issara, who said he was a marijuana dealer, told police he was driving his motorcycle when Khun Shin Mon and his friends cut in front of him on their motorcycles.

Mr Issara said that not only did the Myanmar man not apologise to him, but he also insulted him, which led to a fight breaking out between them.

Police said Mr Issara admitted stabbing Khun Shin Mon in the left side of his neck and his chest using a pocket knife he usually carried on him.

He then fled the scene after the stabbing.

Police investigators are currently gathering more evidence and witness statements before proceeding to formally charge Mr Issara with murder and possession of a weapon.