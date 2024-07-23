Halting tilapia invasion 'a priority'

Famous chefs introduce dishes prepared with blackchin tilapia in Bang Khunthian district, Bangkok, on July 19. The government is promoting consumption to control the population of the invasive fish. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to ramp up its efforts to stop the spread of blackchin tilapia in the country.

The ministry has also been ordered to determine how the invasive species, which is endemic to West Africa, were able to take over the nation’s waterways, the prime minister said on Monday.

Following the order, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow went to Samut Sakhon, where he met with officials from 16 provinces which have reported an invasion of blackchin tilapia in their area.

At the meeting, he said halting the spread of the invasive species is a national priority, calling blackchin tilapia a threat to local biodiversity.

In an effort to halt the spread of the fish, the Department of Fisheries has agreed to buy blackchin tilapia caught by local fishermen at 15 baht per kilogramme.

However, the fish is so common that they go for just 10 baht per kg at local markets — prompting some individuals to buy the fish at the market to be resold to the department for a profit, Capt Thamanat said.

To help control blackchin tilapia numbers, the ministry is considering various measures, from setting up traps to releasing predators that prey on its hatchlings, such as white seabass, a source in the ministry said, adding the ministry is also considering using blackchin tilapia as animal feed and promoting it as food.

The source said the ministry is also looking at altering the fishes’ chromosomes to stop them from breeding.

Representatives of the National Fisheries Association of Thailand submitted a proposal on Monday to tackle the spread of the fish to Capt Thamanat.

The association said it would support the government’s efforts to eradicate blackchin tilapia before urging the government to allocate a budget to help cover the cost of its efforts to halt the spread of the fish.

Last Friday, the Department of Fisheries announced a fresh ban on raising blackchin tilapia. Under Section 144 of the Fisheries Act, violators face up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to one million baht.

The ban is based on the fact that the invasive species is known to be highly adaptable. Blackchin tilapias mature and reproduce quickly, adversely affecting the local ecosystem and causing problems for fishermen, who say the fish is quickly replacing more valuable species in local streams.