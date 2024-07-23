Park honouring late king promises to be breath of fresh air

New landmark in Dusit district to serve as another ‘green lung’ for the capital, as well as a reminder of King Rama IX’s contributions to forest protection and water resource management

Thais are looking forward to the completion of a public park in remembrance of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is expected to become a major new landmark in Bangkok.

Designed as a forest park covering 279 rai in Dusit district, thousands of new trees will provide the capital with another much-needed “green lung” where people from near and far can unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city and get in touch with nature.

The park will be dotted with reminders of King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, which will give visitors an opportunity to learn about their contributions to forest and water resource management.

During his 70-year reign, King Rama IX maintained a constant presence in the lives of Thais as he worked tirelessly and with selfless devotion to improving the country on their behalf.

It is now almost eight years since his passing on Oct 13, 2016, but Thais still hold the memory of their beloved king dear to their hearts and the park will stand as a symbol of the unbreakable bond between the people and the monarchy.

The park will be a welcome addition to Bangkok’s green landscape, alongside Lumpini Park in Pathumwan district and Benjakitti Park in Klong Toey district, observers say.

The blueprint

In November 2021, the Bureau of the Royal Household unveiled a virtual design for the public park, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

According to the bureau, Their Majesties the King and Queen intend the park to be a tribute to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty the Queen Mother as well as an educational resource for those seeking to learn about their invaluable input in the areas of forest and water management.

Design work began in 2018, with a statue of King Rama IX surrounded by a lake constructed in the form of the Thai numeral nine, which was always intended to be the centrepiece.

A bridge, also in the shape of the Thai numeral nine, will lead visitors to the statue, while another named Yod Nam Phra Thai Bridge will symbolise King Rama IX’s kindness towards his loyal subjects.

A replica of the wooden bridge at Ban Cho Bakong village in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat will also be built to commemorate the late king’s visit to the region to meet local villagers.

The bureau said the park’s design reflects the sustainable water management ideals promoted by King Rama IX that inspired projects such as the construction of weirs to regulate water flow and Chaipattana aerators to boost the health of river ecosystems, as well as the New Theory Agriculture.

The inner area of the park has been designed to form a water catchment area known as a kaem ling (monkey cheek) in accordance with the late king’s ambition to counter flooding in the capital.

More than 4,500 trees will be planted, and there will be paved areas, bicycle lanes, an outdoor gym, restaurants, car parks and emergency call points alongside various other facilities, according to the bureau.

On Dec 5, 2021, King Rama IX’s birthday, Their Majesties the King and Queen laid the foundation stone for the central statue on the site of the new park.

Located on a donated royal land plot covering 279 rai, the park underscores the importance His Majesty attaches to the health and well-being of the public.

In addition to the land for the park, the monarch also donated royal land title deeds to several educational institutes and state agencies in 2020.

Delighting the people

Kitti Wongthongdee, a 55-year-old resident of Suppamit 1 community near Nang Loeng market, said residents were thrilled when they first learned that the Nang Loeng Racecourse would be turned into a large public park in honour of King Rama IX.

“We are looking forward to the opening of the park. I looked up information on the internet and learned that it would be a forest park with many trees to provide shade and cool the air. There will also be areas for exercise and relaxation,” he said.

“Most importantly, there will be several reminders of projects initiated by King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother that will bring back fond memories for the residents here,” Mr Kitti said, adding the community is excited that the new park will be just a stone’s throw away.

“Nearby residents can save on travel costs when visiting the park. But people from other parts of the country should also visit the park at least once in their life,” he said.

“As an alternative to the shopping malls frequented by people in the capital, the park will provide a green space for families to gather and enjoy themselves in relaxed, natural surroundings,” he said.

Aphichit Suwankruea, 62, who lives in Wat Sunthornthammathan community not far from the park, said that senior citizens who live nearby will be able to visit the park unaccompanied.

“Families should not worry about their senior members because there will be a security system to ensure their safety,” he said.

“They can visit the park and immerse themselves in nature and take a look at the reminders of King Rama IX,” he said.

A new key landmark

When it opens, Mr Aphichit said the park is expected to attract large numbers of both Thai and foreign tourists, particularly as it is situated close to several other important historic sites.

“Visitors can go sightseeing around Sanam Luang, visit Wat Phra Kaew, and continue to visit the park. The nearby Nang Loeng market also offers them a variety of tasty food to eat,” he said.

Sakulrat Tongthongkham, a 51-year-old office worker on Silom Road, said that as people become more health conscious and want to live in a healthy environment, the new park will answer their needs.

There, Bangkok residents can step away from urban surroundings and the stress of everyday life and get more exposure to nature, she said. A visit to the park will leave them feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, she said.

“His Majesty the King is thoughtful about donating this land for the sake of people’s well-being,” she said, welcoming the project to turn the racecourse into a new public park, which will be a boon for everyone.

Opened on Dec 18, 1916, the Nang Loeng Racecourse held races every other Sunday until its land lease was terminated by the Crown Property Bureau in 2018. The final race took place on Sept 16, 2018.