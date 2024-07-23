Motorists warned after bomb blast on main road in Pattani

The armoured police pickup truck was thrown off Road 42 by the bomb explosion in Nong Chik district in Pattani on Monday night that injured six policemen. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: The army has advised motorists to be vigilant while travelling a section of the main road through this southernmost province after a roadside bomb injured six policemen on Monday night.

The Internal Security Operations Command's (Isoc) southern frontline office said on Tuesday the bomb exploded on Road 42 in Nong Chik district.

The bomb went off as an armoured pickup carrying six policemen went past. They were returning to base from a duty checkpoint.

The force of the explosion blew the vehicle off the road and down an embankment. It also started a brush fire.

All six on board were taken to Pattani Hospital. Isoc blamed insurgents for the attack.

Road 42 is a main road linking Songkhla and the three other southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

The section of the road was cordoned off after the blast and bomb experts were studying the scene. Travellers were advised to use an alternate route if possible and to remain vigilant if using the road.