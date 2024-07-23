Roadside bomb injures police in Songkhla

The police patrol pickup damaged by the bomb explosion that injured three policemen in Thepha district, Songkhla, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Three police officers were wounded and their patrol vehicle damaged when a roadside bomb detonated in Thepha district on Tuesday morning.

The bomb went off on Thadee-Bor Namsom Road in front of the Global Green power plant in tambon Koh Saba about 9.30am, police said

The explosion damaged a passing police pickup. The three patrolling officers in the vehicle were injured and were rushed to Thepha Hospital.

A bomb disposal unit and forensic police were sent to clear and examine the scene.

On Monday night, a roadside bomb blast injured six police officers in Nong Chik district of Pattani.