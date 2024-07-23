Roadside bomb injures police in Songkhla
Roadside bomb injures police in Songkhla

PUBLISHED : 23 Jul 2024 at 13:03

The police patrol pickup damaged by the bomb explosion that injured three policemen in Thepha district, Songkhla, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA:  Three  police officers were wounded and their patrol vehicle damaged when a roadside bomb detonated in Thepha district on Tuesday morning.

The bomb went off on Thadee-Bor Namsom Road in front of the Global Green power plant in tambon Koh Saba about 9.30am, police said 

The explosion damaged a passing police pickup. The three patrolling officers in the vehicle were injured and were rushed to Thepha Hospital.

A bomb disposal unit and forensic police were sent to clear and examine the scene.

On Monday night, a roadside bomb blast injured six police officers in Nong Chik district of Pattani.

Explosive ordnance disposal officers and forensic police inspect the area of the roaside bomb blast in Thepha district, Songkhla. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan) dispatched to the area.

Explosive ordnance disposal officers and forensic police inspect the area around the bomb blast in Thepha district, Songkhla. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan) 

