Roadside bomb injures police in Songkhla

SONGKHLA: Three police officers were wounded and their patrol vehicle damaged when a roadside bomb detonated in Thepha district on Tuesday morning.
The bomb went off on Thadee-Bor Namsom Road in front of the Global Green power plant in tambon Koh Saba about 9.30am, police said
The explosion damaged a passing police pickup. The three patrolling officers in the vehicle were injured and were rushed to Thepha Hospital.
A bomb disposal unit and forensic police were sent to clear and examine the scene.
On Monday night, a roadside bomb blast injured six police officers in Nong Chik district of Pattani.
Explosive ordnance disposal officers and forensic police inspect the area around the bomb blast in Thepha district, Songkhla. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)