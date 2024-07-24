Cultural norms must change too, LGBTQ+ advocates say

Marriage equality just the first of many related legal steps, forum told

Speaking at a panel discussion on the next steps after marriage equality, from left: Natthineethiti Phinyapincha, founder of TransTalents Consulting Group; Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, Bangkok Pride Youth and Global Outreach Representative; and Nachale Boonyapisomparn, vice-president of the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights, at the Bangkok Post Pride Every Day forum on Wednesday at Lido Connect Hall. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Some laws need to be updated now that Thailand has passed the marriage equality bill, according to Nachale Boonyapisomparn, a transgender woman and vice-president of the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights.

The arrival of the landmark legislation requires a big effort to update numerous laws and cultural norms to align with the new legal landscape, Nachale said at the Bangkok Post Pride Every Day forum on Wednesday at Lido Connect in Siam Square.

For example, while the bill changes the legal term to “spouse” instead of “husband” or “wife”, it still uses “mother” and “father” in the family section.

“I am a transgender woman. Under Thai law, if I want to have my own kid, I will still be a ‘father’, Nachale said. “I don’t want to be a father in the relationship, I want to be a mother.”

While Nachale celebrates the new law, a milestone achieved after two decades of hard work, she acknowledges that much work remains. Critical issues like legal gender recognition, access to hormone replacement therapy coverage, and gender-affirming care still need to be addressed.

Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, an outreach representative from Bangkok Pride Youth and Global, captured a sentiment shared by many speakers: an overwhelming sense of being at a loss for words following passage of the bill.

While celebrating this milestone, Ms Plaifah also acknowledged the work that still lies ahead. “It is not just about marriage, it is about family,” she said. “If there is only mother and father, where will queer people be?”

Natthineethiti Phinyapincha, a transgender woman and Founder of Trans Consulting Group, said she was excited that she and her partner no longer have to relocate to marry. She emphasised the importance of demonstrating the economic benefits of passing a marriage equality law and bridging the gap between social change and economic impacts.

“We are lacking data-driven evidence on why we need these policy changes for LGBTQ+ people,” she said. “Once we have the data, we can help people understand that, wow, this is an opportunity,” she said.

With more respected LGBTQ+ individuals in the workplace, she hopes to prove their presence can enhance work environments, challenging past perceptions of their credibility. “Once you realise that you have the power of change within you, you can really see how much workability you have within your space and in your expertise,” Natthineethiti said. (Story continues below)

Celebrity chef Jitsak Limpakornkul (left) and Paulie Nataya Paomephan, Miss Trans Thailand 2023, discuss the next steps after marriage equality at the Bangkok Post Pride Every Day forum on Wednesday at Lido Connect Hall. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

For celebrity chef Jitsak Limpakornkul, from MasterChef Thailand Season 3, this bill came too late — his partner passed away before they had the chance to marry. “He would be happy,” Mr Jitsak said.

“Even though I would not have the chance to get this right, I feel so happy for the current generation and the future generation.”

Because the couple was not married, Mr Jitsak had no legal rights to his partner’s body after his death and faced numerous obstacles in organising the funeral. Additionally, he was unable to inherit his partner’s assets.

He said it took him more than 40 years to eventually gain acceptance from his family.

“The issue with equal marriage that we should have in Thailand is you can’t expect everyone to agree upon it,” he said. “Right now, it’s more about education, it is all about action, to show them that what has been approved is actually benefiting everyone.”

Miss Trans Thailand 2023, Paulie Nataya Paomephan, told the forum that love transcends gender and is fundamentally about respecting people as human beings.

She urged individuals to advocate for others, emphasising the importance of educating people about the equality of love.

“Do not forget to find time for yourself, love yourself more,” added Mr Jitsak. “When you have your heart filled with love, you will be able to spread love to everyone.”