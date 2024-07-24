Companies can lead way in LGBTQ+ recognition

Dr Norathep Sriprasit (left) of Thonburi Bamringmuang Hospital, and Richard Kua, brand general manager of Kiehl’s Thailand, speak on the panel titled “What do Allies Think?” at the Bangkok Post Pride Every Day forum, held on Wednesday at Lido Connect Hall in Siam Square. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Amplifying the voice of LGBTQ+ members helps create a pleasant working environment that is a boon to employees both financially and in terms of enhanced quality of life, according to Richard Krua, brand general manager of Kiehl’s Thailand.

As a global business group, Kiehl’s operates in many countries that have legalised same-sex marriage, Mr Krua said at the Bangkok Post Pride Every Day forum on Wednesday.

The skincare and beauty company provides benefits to all employees including LGBTQ+ and extends welfare to their partners, children or adopted children, as well as insurance. The support is provided regardless of employees’ sexual orientation.

“We are more open about it because we spend eight to 10 hours of our daily life at work,” said Mr Krua.

“So you shouldn’t suffer in silence. Allowing everyone to express themselves openly is so important. We are in an environment where everyone is open to expressing their sexual orientation.”

The LGBTQ+ community, he said, had gained growing acceptance in society. LGBTQ+ people are recognised for their professional talents, which helps them make strides in their jobs, while their fundamental rights are also enshrined in the law.

Mr Krua said his company also welcomed the recent legalisation of same-sex marriage in Thailand by introducing the “Kiehl’s Open Door” project, meant to assist underprivileged LGBTQ+ youth.

It recruits around 40 to 60 young people who are looking for their first job. The company rotates them among different departments, from skincare to make-up, to train them to have different skill sets. This is to allow them to thrive in society without any discrimination. “Beauty doesn’t have any discrimination,” he said.

Kiehl’s, which originated in New York City, has been established for over 115 years and become a leading beauty brand that moves the world. It is selective with the suppliers it works with, said Mr Krua. They must share a similar mindset with the company and its underlying philosophy, which is that beauty transcends differences and does not discriminate.

Dr Norathep Sriprasit, of Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital, said a large number of his patients in the LGBTQ+ group need to have consultations discreetly and in private.

All medical staff have been trained in how to conduct consultations in private and to be discreet.

He also hailed the country’s success in legalising same-sex marriage, saying it has brought great benefits to LGBTQ+ couples, so that a person can make a decision on their partner’s behalf on medical treatment in case of emergency.

“Previously, couples were unable [legally] to make any decision [on their partner’s behalf] in the event of urgent medical treatment on account of the law not permitting them to do so,” said Dr Norathep.

“But now that the [same-sex marriage] law is in place, such decisions can be made and are legally binding, which is beneficial for health security. He added that the law is a first step for providing basic human rights to the LGBTQ+ group. One hope for the future is for the country to legalise surrogacy so that couples can have and raise their own babies.