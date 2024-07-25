His Majesty the King shares religious devotion

From a very young age, HM the King has shown a deep interest in Buddhism, believing the faith's basic tenets will lead people to true happiness

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has played a pivotal role in the protection and promotion of Buddhism. He is not only a chief patron, but also a dedicated learner with a deep abiding faith.

The King took a vow to become a Buddhist in 1966 when he was His Royal Highness Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, prior to his departure to study in the UK. He was ordained as a monk in 1978 and stayed at Wat Bowon Niwet Vihara for 15 days during which he strictly adhered to the monastic life, diligently studied dhammavinai and engaged in religious activities.

His Majesty has developed a keen interest in Buddhism from a young age and has taken part in religious activities through the years. However, his profound interest in Buddhist teachings was revealed recently when he issued a card to mark Visakha Bucha Day on May 26, 2021, an important day for followers of Buddhism all over the world.

The card depicts his best wishes for Thais and his drawings on the sufficiency economy philosophy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

According to a news bulletin from the Royal Office, His Majesty offered a further explanation about the sufficiency economy philosophy. Based on philology, the term means "sufficiency is a noble deed".

It forms the basis for a way of life that anyone can observe and sustain. The sufficiency economy philosophy's three core elements -- moderation, reasonableness, and self-immunity -- are equivalent to the threefold training in Buddhism known as tisikkha, which comprises sila (right conduct), samadhi (meditation) and panna (wisdom).

Maintaining the right conduct involves leading a life in a way that does not cause harm. Meditation involves the right effort and focus, resulting in self-immunity. Wisdom is integral to development and reasonableness.

His Majesty's interest in Buddhism has expanded to cover the Pali language and the Ariyaka alphabet, which was invented by King Rama IV for writing Pali to replace the ancient Khmer alphabet.

The King is also interested in the Sutta Pitaka, discourses of Buddha and his close disciples, and Jitta Nakhon, a book written by the late Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara.

He has studied the Pali language, known as a key to the Buddhist scriptures, or Tipitaka, which are recorded in Pali, and written moral lessons in Pali along with Thai translations for distribution to palace officials. The Pali lessons are provided by Phra Dhamma Rachanuwat, a Pali scholar from Wat Molilokayaram in Bangkok Yai district.

These lessons are provided by Phra Anil Dhammasakiyo of Wat Bowon Niwet Vihara. His Majesty has also discussed dhamma with several other learned monks on a regular basis.