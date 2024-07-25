Drivers warned about flooding in Sangkhla Buri

Workers guide a pickup truck as it navigates flooded Road 323 in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Thursday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Drivers are advised to avoid travel on a main road between Sangkhla Buri and Thong Pha Phum districts or to check weather conditions ahead of time because of flooding in the area.

The provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issued the advisory on Thursday after Road 323 in Thong Pha Phum was under water for about two kilometres. Water up to 50 centimetres deep made the road impassable for small vehicles.

Road 323 is the main route to Thong Pha Phum, a popular place for visitors to the province, especially during long weekends such as the one coming up.

Heavy rains on Wednesday night triggered flash floods in the area. The situation was worsened by water that caused U-long stream to overflow.

Thong Pha Phum district chief Chakrit Tanpirun said workers and volunteers were directing traffic and had posted signs to warn drivers of flooding.

Kanchanaburi is one of the provinces that weather forecasters say could be hit by flash floods and landslides until next Tuesday due to steady downpours.