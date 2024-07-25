Khon Kaen man bitten to death by American bully dogs

Neighbour raising three of the dogs said she had closed her gate but not locked it

Three American bully dogs, aged from 1 to 3 years, are seen in their cages at a house in Khon Kaen. The animals attacked a 70-year-old man, who sustained serious bite injuries and died shortly afterward on Wednesday night. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A 70-year-old man died after being attacked by three American bully dogs in front of a house in Phu Wiang district of this northeastern province.

Lek Seepak, of Khor village Moo 1 in tambon Kud Khon Kaen, was mauled by the three dogs owned by a couple living in the same village on Wednesday night. He died shortly afterward.

His son Prasert Seepak, 33, was working in Chon Buri when a relative called him on Wednesday night to say his father was seriously injured and was being taken to hospital.

Half an hour later, the relative called again to say that Lek had succumbed to his injuries. Mr Prasert arrived at Khon Kaen University’s Srinagarind Hospital in Muang district on Thursday to take the body of his father for funeral rites.

“I am shocked by this incident,” he said. “My father normally took a stroll around the village, but on Wednesday night I didn’t know how he had come to be attacked by the dogs.

“I just learned that he was going to collect money from neighbours who had bought his frogs and he was mauled. I haven’t talked yet with the dogs’ owners, who are school teachers.”

The three American bully dogs are owned by Sakon Krongyut, 49, and his wife Saowanee, 46, who live in the same village.

Local leader Suthirak Duangtanoi on Thursday went to the couple’s house to ask about the incident. He told them to put up warning signs in front of the house to make other people aware that there were potentially dangerous dogs inside.

Ms Saowanee said she had raised three American bully dogs, two aged 3 and the other one aged 1 year old. There were cages for the dogs.

She said the attack occurred while she was going out to buy goods at a local shop. Before leaving the house, she closed the gate, but did not lock it.

On returning to the house, she saw the victim being attacked by her dogs. He was bitten in the head and face. His bicycle lay on the road in front of her house and there were blood stains on the road, she said.

She immediately put the dogs into their cages and alerted a medic team to help the victim, who was crying with pain.

The woman said her dogs had never attacked people before and she had raised them in the compound of her house. She said she would hold talks with family of the deceased about funeral expenses and compensation payments.

Controversial breed

The American bully is a modern breed of dog that was developed as a companion dog, and recognised as a breed in 2004 by the American Bully Kennel Club.

The breed is known for having a powerful bite force, on par with a Rottweiler but greater than that of a pitbull. There are four types of American bully dogs, with the XL being the largest and most muscular.

Th XL bully has been particularly controversial. A ban was ordered last year in England and Wales after a string of high-profile maulings and a public outcry, and it took effect in January this year.

Ireland is also banning the XL bully following a fatal attack on a woman and the mauling of nine-year-old boy that left him with serious facial injuries, a minister said this month.

From Oct 1, it will be illegal to import, breed or re-sell the XL bully breed in Ireland. Current owners will be required to neuter their dogs to obtain a certificate of exemption in order to keep them.

A reporter points to the area in front of the house in Khon Kaen, where a 70-year-old man was attacked by three American bully dogs and later died. Looking on at right is owner Saowanee Krongyut. The victim’s bicycle was found in front of the house. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)