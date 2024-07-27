Ecstasy 'sweets' spark probe

A new generation of ecstasy pills embossed with the Labubu cartoon.

Police are investigating the source of ecstasy pills imprinted with a Labubu character following their recent discovery in Chiang Rai.

Police officers raided a karaoke bar on Sanambin Road in tambon Bandu in Chiang Rai's Muang district after it was operating beyond the permitted time on Thursday night.

The officers found six men hanging out with four teenage girls aged under 18. Two of the men had in their possession various illicit drugs, including five ecstasy pills embossed with a figure of the popular toy, Labubu, that resembled sweets.

The suspects claimed they paid 800 baht per pill, noting that it was the first time they'd seen a Labubu-shaped ecstasy pill.

The police are now working to identify the source of these pills.

Apikit Chrojprasert, the director of Narcotics Control Office Region 5, said the Lububu-shaped ecstasy pills were created to attract new, trend-savvy drug users.

Deputy police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet said cartoon-shaped pills might appeal more to young people, but they are just as dangerous as other methamphetamine drugs and must be suppressed like other narcotics.

Pol Gen Kitrat also reported the result of a recent crackdown across several communities and areas in Bangkok as part of a new anti-narcotic project, confirming that six million meth pills were seized, and 1,700 drug users and dealers were arrested during the operation.