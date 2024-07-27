Unesco to make decision on Phu Phra Bat Park on Saturday

A tourist takes photos of the Hor Nang Usa rock formation in Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani. The park could be listed as a Unesco World Heritage site on Saturday. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

The government expects the Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in the northeastern province of Udon Thani to be named a Unesco World Heritage site in the cultural category on Saturday, according to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan.

Pol Gen Phatcharavat, head of a national committee for world heritage protection, said the Thai delegation attending the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee in India had informed him that the decision is expected today. The Fine Arts Department representatives are attending the session, which runs until Wednesday.

"I'm urging the Thai public to root for the historical park to be named a [Unesco] World Heritage Site, which will add to the celebrations of the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday, which falls on July 28," Pol Gen Phatcharavat said.

Covering a 3,662-rai area, the historical park -- which is known for its peculiar rock formations -- contains evidence of human settlement from the Bronze Age, including paintings of humans and animals.

Unesco began to consider adding the Phu Phra Bat Historical Park to its list of World Heritage sites in 2004, but the nomination was pulled in 2016 after the government realised that it only had one chance to revise its submission before it was considered by the World Heritage Committee.

If the park is added to the list, it will be the country's eighth World Heritage site and Udon Thani's second after the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol expressed confidence that the historical park will earn World Heritage status. She said the Fine Arts Department will broadcast the result announcement live on its Facebook page.

Last year, the Unesco World Heritage Committee listed the Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun as a cultural heritage site. The other three World Heritage sites in the cultural category are Sukhothai Historical Park, Ayutthaya Historical Park and Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in Udon Thani.

According to Pol Gen Phatcharavat, the old town of Songkhla and its adjacent communities will also be proposed for inclusion on a tentative Unesco list of new world heritage sites during this session.