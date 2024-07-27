EV owners upset as second-meter system scrapped

PEA says system intended to help users monitor EV charging costs was being abused

An electric car is connected to a home charging station. (Photo: 123RF)

Electric vehicle owners are upset by a Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) decision to stop allowing the installation of a second meter in homes and small businesses.

The rule was a response to requests from many EV owners who had opted not to upgrade their existing power usage meters to a higher capacity to accommodate EV charging.

Having a second meter dedicated to EV charging allows owners to better track the overall power consumption of their household or business. They can also save money by charging vehicles at off-peak hours when lower electricity tariffs are available.

However, the PEA reported widespread abuse of the system, as many customers were using their second meters for purposes unrelated to EV charging. The cancellation aims to ensure uniformity in power consumption, according to the agency.

Users who submitted requests or installed a second meter prior to the latest announcement will be allowed to continue using it, but the PEA has reserved the right to take necessary action if any violations or misuse are identified.

Reactions to the announcement have been largely negative, with many netizens accusing the PEA of prioritising profit margins over responsible usage.