PM urges Thais to wear yellow, attend events

The government is urging people to wear yellow in honour of HM the King's 72nd birthday on Sunday and participate in events marking the special occasion throughout the month.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted a message on X on Saturday, inviting the public to wear yellow shirts to show their loyalty to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on his sixth cycle birthday.

Mr Srettha said the main event will be held on Sunday and Monday at Sanam Luang in Phra Nakhon district from 6am to 7.19pm each day, while provincial events will be organised by administrative organisations.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said all provinces in the country will hold events to celebrate HM the King's birthday this month.

Anutin on sax

She said a grand event would be held at Chang Arena in Buri Ram's Muang district from Sunday until Tuesday, and it would feature a musical called The Breath of the Land with 70 actors and actresses and 250 musicians.

Ms Traisuree also said Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul would take part in the musical as a saxophonist.

The event at Chang Arena is free, and the musical will start each day at 6pm, she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga recently presided over the opening ceremony for the "justice station" project, which was initiated on the occasion of HM the King's birthday.

As part of the project, 72 "justice stations" have been set up at the offices of the United Thai Party nationwide to assist citizens who have problems with public services.