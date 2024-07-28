Thai harmony for wild elephants and locals alike

King Rama X's pet project to foster more balanced co-existence is now paying dividends.

Green for miles: A file photo shows a bird's eye view of the green area of Chachoengsao. (File photo: Sontanaporn Inchan)

The Eastern Forest Complex is regarded as the most important low-lying forest landscape in the Central region.

Covering more than 1.363 million rai in five provinces, namely Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chon Buri and Sa Kaeo, the complex is home to two wildlife sanctuaries and three national parks.

It's also home to over 600 wildlife species including 450 wild elephants, which have an annual population growth of 8.2% -- the highest in the country.

However, the growing population of wild elephants has contributed to them roaming outside the protected forest and into local communities, destroying crops and causing fatalities among people.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) says 115 human deaths caused by wild elephants were reported in the complex from 2012 to 2023.

Patcharasutha Khachanurak, an initiative by His Majesty King Rama X to promote an appreciation of wild elephants and foster balanced coexistence between people and wild elephants in nature, was launched in October 2019.

Phongsak Doungyotha, director of the DNP's Office of Royal Initiative Projects, said King Rama X is concerned about forest rehabilitation and people living in forest zones.

The National Park Act and the Wildlife Conservation and Preservation Act, endorsed by the King, were the first laws in the country that put importance on local communities living in forest zones.

Under His Majesty's projects, state agencies have enhanced their work in improving the living conditions of both locals and animals.

The office's recent achievements include increasing grass field area to over 6,064 rai, improving soil quality to 2,900 rai, expanding edible crop plantations to 1,500 rai, installing 22 water sources and 118 checks on dam construction, and arranging 144 artificial salt licks.

It has also implemented the late King Rama IX's initiative of "three kinds of plant plantation for four benefits" to 1,148 rai, to create more green areas in the zone.

Mr Phongsak said the office has also been working closely with local communities under a "Khachanurak Village" model. The model aims to create a better understanding of wild elephants' behaviour among locals and provide basic training to reduce confrontation, including how to force the animals back to the forest safely.

Eight model villages have been piloted in five provinces of the forest complex. "The royal projects' key principle is sustainable development. When locals learn they could benefit from the forest, they work towards forest conservation and preservation.

"King Rama X carries on his father's projects believing people and the forest could live together in harmony," he said.

The Nong Krathing community in Chachoengsao's Sanam Chai Khet district is one of the Khachanurak model villages.

The community is close to a reservoir in Khao Ang Ruenai Wildlife Sanctuary and abundant with edible crop plantations such as rice, maize and sugar cane.

Locals had long been having intrusion problems from wild elephants. Around 100 wild elephants came to feed on their crops in 2015, leaving the community in fear.

When HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha visited the community in 2020, she saw the problems and put Nong Krathing in the Khachanurak programme.

Nong Krathing village chief Prathum Panakul said the project helps locals. It introduced a collaborative vegetable farming initiative that has allowed locals to plant vegetables together for extra cash, on top of their income from rice and cassava plantations. They were able to earn 300-500 baht a day, she said.

State agencies and locals have also worked together to patrol the area to prevent elephants from intruding into the community.

Ms Prathum said farmers switched from edible crop plantations to rubber tree plantations and other economic plants to reduce their food sources. "We have a better life because of King Rama X's compassion for his people. We would like to express our appreciation for his efforts to help us. Other villages would like to participate in the project because they saw the benefits and realised that the King has never left his people," she said.