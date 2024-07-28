HM King encourages Thais to share the highest goals

His Majesty the King addresses a session of leaders of national institutions on the occasion of his sixth cycle birthday at the Amarindra Winitchai Hall in the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday. (Pool photo)

His Majesty the King said that it was crucial for all important position-holders in the nation to share the highest goals, sustainable prosperity and the development of Thailand.

His Majesty the King was responding to birthday wishes from leaders of important institutions in the country, in a session at the Amarindra Winitchai Hall in the Grand Palace on Sunday morning, which marks his sixth-cycle birthday.

In his response, His Majesty the King said it was necessary for all holders of important positions in the nation to base their activities on the highest goals, sustainable prosperity and development of the country.

That would lead to true happiness, development and security for all, His Majesty the King said.

If everyone understood and shared the principle and were determined to do their duty and collaborate for the greater good, the mission of the nation would be accomplished, His Majesty said.

His Majesty the King said he was very pleased to be among representatives of all Thailand's important institutions in the session on Sunday. He said he was grateful for the extension of the best wishes and celebrations on the occasion of his birthday.