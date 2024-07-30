Srettha 'concerned' by floods in Trat

Residents swim in floodwater, which rose to between 150cm and three metres in Ban Don Sung in Khao Saming district of Trat on Monday. Large areas in Muang and Bo Rai districts were also devastated by the surging floods triggered by heavy downpours. Authorities were widening waterways to expedite drainage and handing out aid to displaced and stranded residents. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed his concern over the flooding in Trat, which has yet to recede since it was first reported last week.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, Mr Srettha said the government is keeping an eye on the inundation in the eastern province.

He also thanked the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Police for their assistance in evacuating residents who were trapped in their homes by the rising water.

"All my prayers are with every officer in the area ... as I have been keeping a close watch on the situation," he said.

The flooding, which mainly affected Khao Saming, Muang, and Bo Rai districts, was caused by continuous heavy downpours in the region that began on July 22.

The inundation worsened on Sunday, when runoff from Bo Rai district flowed towards Khao Saming and Muang districts, submerging roads and houses in the area.

The situation has improved in Bo Rai district, as floodwater has started to flow into Kiri Tharn dam through the Sato and Sato Noi canals, according to local officials.

However, weather forecasters are urging local residents to exercise caution, as more heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the next few days.

As a result, Laem Ngob Witthayakhom School in Laem Ngob district decided yesterday to suspend all in-person classes until Friday in an effort to ensure its students' safety. Classes will be taught online during the period.

Many farms in the area have appealed for assistance to move their livestock to higher ground, such as Saknarin Pig Farm in Muang district, where officials from the local livestock office rescued 1,200 piglets and pigs from the rising water.

The flooding has killed at least ten pigs at the farm. The rest have been moved to another farm in Sa Keao's Wang Nam Yen district.

An owner of a chicken coop in Bo Rai district, who asked to remain anonymous, said the flooding is the worst he has seen in over 20 years.

On Monday, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Propow visited the province to inspect the situation on the ground.

He ordered all relevant agencies to assess the damage from the floods and draw up a compensation plan for those affected.

Separately, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department on Monday designated Trat's Muang, Laem Ngob, Koh Kud, and Khlong Yai districts as flash flood risk areas, along with Tak, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, and Chanthaburi provinces. Motorists are urged to avoid travelling through those areas during adverse weather conditions.