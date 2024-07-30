Malaysia approves B770m for border security upgrade

62 more Thais arrested for illegal work at restaurants, as two PMs prepare to meet this weekend

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim share a light moment during talks at the Thai border in Sadao district of Songkhla on Nov 27, 2023. The two leaders will meet again on Saturday, this time at the Kelantan-Narathiwat border. (Photo: Government House)

Malaysia will spend 100 million ringgit (770 million baht) to improve facilities in three states bordering Thailand as the two countries have pledged better border security and more trade activity.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday announced the budget of 100 million ringgit to upgrade security in Kedah, Perlis and Kelantan states opposite southern Thai provinces.

The announcement came ahead of his summit with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, which will take place in two border towns on Saturday. The meeting will be held in Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat and Rantu Panjang town in Kelantan, the Bernama news agency quoted Mr Anwar as saying.

“There is a need for improvement in the northern peninsula,” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying. On the agenda will be border security and plans to promote border trade between southern Thailand and northern Malaysia, he added.

Bangkok has been seeking cooperation from Malaysia to monitor the movement of southern insurgents, while Kuala Lumpur is stepping up campaigns against fuel and diesel smuggling into Thailand, and people illegally working in Malaysia.

The latest roundup took place on Monday night when Malaysian immigration authorities arrested 62 Thais working illegally at 10 Thai restaurants in Ipoh, the state capital of Perak, the New Straits Times online reported on Tuesday.

The Thais detained included three children as young as two years old, it added.

Malaysians call Thai restaurants Tom Yum Kung eateries.

Two Thai nationals were captured in Kedah on Saturday for allegedly attempting to smuggle cheap petrol from Malaysia to Thailand in modified vehicles.