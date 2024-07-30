US lawmakers back Vietnamese activist held in Thailand

Man arrested in Bangkok faces first court hearing in extradition case on Thursday

Kannavee Suebsang, a list-MP for the Fair Party, has urged Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to "show leadership" in the case of Vietnamese dissident Y Quynh Bdap. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Members of US Congress have submitted a written letter to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, requesting the release of a Vietnamese activist and help for him to resettle in a third country instead of being extradited, according to Kannavee Suebsang, a list-MP for the Fair Party.

A letter signed by Michelle Steel, Luis Correa, John Moolenaar and Chris Smith on July 26 was addressed to the premier regarding the arrest in Bangkok last month of Y Quynh Bdap, 32.

Mr Bdap founded Montagnards Stand for Justice, an organisation that pushes for freedom of religion for ethnic minorities and indigenous people in Vietnam’s Central Highlands.

Christian Montagnards belonging to independent house churches have long been persecuted by the Vietnamese government.

Mr Bdap has been living in Thailand since 2018 and was granted refugee status by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). He was arrested in the middle of June and has been remanded in Bangkok Remand Prison, pending consideration of extradition.

The Criminal Court has scheduled hearings on Thursday and on Aug 19 to hear the witnesses of state prosecutors and defendants, respectively.

The Vietnamese government pressed terrorism charges against Mr Bdap following deadly riots in Dak Lak province of Vietnam in June of 2023. His involvement in the riots is unclear, given that he was in Thailand at the time.

Mr Bdap was arrested after being interviewed by Canadian authorities at the country’s embassy in Bangkok about his refugee status in Canada.

Mr Kannavee said it is essential to protect Mr Bdap and other Vietnamese refugees who face serious threats to their life or freedom.

“I urge the premier to urgently take action on the matter to show leadership and understand in the context of humanitarian and human rights,” the MP said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government not to deport Mr Bdap, out of fear for his safety.