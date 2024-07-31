‘Ghost cars’, fake plates seized in raids

Vehicles with fake number plates used in criminal activities, say investigators

Police raids uncover cars and motorbikes that were being used for criminal activities in four provinces in Thailand on Wednesday. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have seized more than two dozen vehicles, all with the same fake number plates, and arrested four suspects in raids targeting a major “ghost car” gang.

Teams taking part in Operation Ghost Car Eradication raided premises in four provinces — Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi, Chaiyaphum and Si Sa Ket, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said on Wednesday.

Four suspects were arrested and more than 30 cars and motorbikes seized, the CIB said. Twenty-six of the vehicles had the same fake number plates and were used for illegal activities including the smuggling of drugs, illegal workers and weapons.

The CIB said the raids had shut down only part of the gang’s operations, and that the operation would continue with more arrests expected.