Court issues warrant for CEO over alleged rape of actress

The Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Aphidit Intulaksana, a company CEO and relative of a late former foreign minister, in a case where he is accused of raping and molesting an actress, after he failed to show up to hear the ruling on Wednesday.

Mr Aphidit, 36, was supposed to appear on Wednesday to hear the court's decision in the criminal case in which he was alleged to have raped and molested the 21-year-old actress on Aug 9-10, 2022.

Mr Aphidit is CEO and chairman of Aphi Enterprise, a company which operates various types of businesses, including entertainment, and a relative of Upadit Pachariyangkun, who served as foreign minister from 1976 until 1980.

Mr Aphidit's absence prompted the judge to order the confiscation of his 1-million-baht surety, reschedule the ruling to Sept 20, and issue an arrest warrant.

The actress said that even though she wasn't fit to appear in court in person on Wednesday, she forced herself to come while the alleged rapist didn't show up.

"The arrest warrant issued should help expedite everything. I hope this ordeal comes to an end soon," she said after the court appearance.

The alleged rapist had his lawyer call her at times seeking talks, which she declined.

"Stop running away, cooperate with the court proceedings, and admit your crime so this case will end," she said on Tuesday.