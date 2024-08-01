MFA warns Thais of attack risks

People protest following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan July 31, 2024. (Reuters photo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) warned about 2,000 Thais working in northern Israel of a potential attack from Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, urging them to find bunkers for protection.

Nikorndej Balankura, the MFA spokesman, issued the warning on Wednesday following news of Israel-Hezbollah tensions and the possibility of conflict escalation.

Israeli troops told the media about their operation in Beirut, Lebanon, aimed at attacking those responsible for the attack on Majdal Sham City, which killed 12 children on July 27.

The Israeli Security Unit said they had assessed the likelihood of Hezbollah retaliating against Israel by launching missiles targeting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa. As a result, the Israeli army warned people in northern Israel to avoid social gatherings and cancel any unnecessary activities until further notice.

Mr Nikorndej said the Royal Thai Embassy in Israel had advised the Thais working near the Israel-Lebanon border to be cautious and follow local authorities' instructions. The Thai embassy also urged Thais to stay in bunkers and had already issued a warning about the situation.

"We also ask them to avoid travelling in risky areas," he said. "The Thai embassy has not yet received any evacuation requests from Thais in the area, but we have an emergency evacuation plan in place. We are collaborating closely with Israel."

Mr Nikorndej said the ministry is prioritising the safety of Thais in Israel and advised them to leave if necessary.

There are three stages of warnings: closely monitoring the situation and staying in bunkers, evacuation by Israeli authorities, and evacuation by the Royal Thai Embassy. As of now, he said the situation is at stage one.