Thai robot wins global rescue contest

The team of students from King Mongkut’s University of Technology, North Bangkok (KMUTNB) show off the robot that won the 2024 RoboCupRescue competition in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. (Photo: KMUTNB)

A team of students from King Mongkut’s University of Technology, North Bangkok (KMUTNB) have won the 2024 RoboCupRescue league, in which teams from 10 countries competed to come up with robotic systems that could locate victims in simulated disaster scenarios.

The competition, part of the 2024 RoboCup event, was held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, from July 16-21.

Twenty teams from 10 countries took part, from Germany, Japan, France, China, South Korea, Austria, Switzerland, Mexico, Bangladesh and Thailand. Only six made it to the final round.

The KMUTNB team received the highest score of 1,076 points for their iRAB Robot, beating the Shinobi squad from Japan, which received 921 points, and Germany’s Alert team (825)

“We’re glad that our team is the champion. We’ve won this prize 10 times,” a representative from KMUTNB said, adding the iRAB Robot was named Best in Class for mobility and dexterity.

“Our robotic arm performed better than others in the competition; it can recognise things and approach a target on its own. We have brought our university and robotics club into a new realm,” he said.

Thai Airways International (THAI), the KMUTNB Alumni Association under Royal Patronage, Search Entertainment, KMUTNB and private donors in Thailand sponsored the team’s efforts.

The university council will award scholarships to the team, covering doctorate-level tuition fees, for bringing the title home again.