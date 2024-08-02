Myanmar brothers arrested for drug use, visa overstay

Raid was launched following complaints about loud noise from young Myanmar nationals

Police raid a motorcycle repair shop on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Thursday. Five Myanmar brothers were arrested for allegedly taking drugs. (Photo supplied/Assawin Pakkkawan)

SURAT THANI - Five Myanmar brothers were arrested on Koh Phangan on Thursday for allegedly using illicit drugs, with two of them also found to have overstayed their visas.

Tourist police, immigration officers and local police raided a house with no address in tambon Koh Phangan, following complaints about loud noise from a group of young Myanmar nationals creating a public nuisance. The place also ran a motorcycle repair shop, the arresting team said on Friday.

Inside, officers discovered the five brothers — Mg Mg Naing, 20, Nay Htet Lin, 24, Myat Kyaw, 26, Moe Kyaw, 26, and Ye Htike Coo, 30. Drug paraphernalia along with motorcycle repair equipment were seized from the house, said the police team, led by tourist police inspector Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit.

All were charged with methamphetamine use, while Moe Kyaw faced an additional charge for overstaying his visa by 854 days, and Ye Htike Coo by 170 days.

The arresting team handed over the suspects to Koh Phangan police station for legal action.

Police were extending the investigation to arrest those involved in selling illicit drugs.