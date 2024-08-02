Srettha and Malaysian PM to visit border towns

Leaders will discuss ways to promote development to benefit people on both sides of border

The welcome sign to Malaysia is seen from the Thai-Malaysian bridge on the Thai side in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat. (Photo: Narathiwat public relations office)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim will meet on Saturday to promote peace and development in Thailand’s southern border provinces and Malaysia’s northern states, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.

Visits by the two leaders to Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat and Rantau Panjang, in Malaysia’s Kelantan state, will focus on issues of mutual interest, including ways to increase trade, investment and tourism.

Cooperation to enhance cross-border connectivity, especially the project to upgrade the bridge linking Sungai Kolok and Rantau Panjang, is also expected to be raised.

Mr Chai said the visit demonstrates a strong commitment by both leaders to work together to promote peace and development in Thailand’s southern border provinces and Malaysia’s northern states for the mutual benefit of people on both sides of the border.

The meeting follows a joint visit to Sadao in Songkhla and Bukit Kayu Hitam in Malaysia in November last year. The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the Nikkei Future of Asia forum in Tokyo on May 23 this year.

It was reported that Thailand and Malaysia had approved the design for the second border bridge crossing the Sungai Kolok River linking Narathiwat and Kelantan and completed the environmental impact assessment.

The project’s cost is estimated at 160 million baht, and the two-lane bridge will be designed to resemble a kolae (a traditional Malay fishing boat).

Maj Gen Chalermporn Khamkhiew, commander of the Narathiwat Task Force, said security has been beefed up for the two leaders’ visit, and every individual and vehicle will be checked when approaching restricted areas. More than 100 officers will be deployed to provide security.