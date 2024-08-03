Pygmy killer whales rescued in Phuket

Conservation volunteers prepare to release three pygmy killer whales into the sea after the rare marine mammals were found in a mangrove forest in Thalang district of Phuket on Saturday morning. (Photo: Ban Ao Kung mangrove forest conservation youth group)

PHUKET - Three pygmy killer whales — a rarely seen type of oceanic dolphin — were rescued after they were found in a mangrove forest in Thalang district of this island province on Saturday morning.

Members of the Ban Ao Kung mangrove forest conservation group spotted the three sea mammals in the water among the mangroves in the Ban Ao Kung community. They took care of the animals until the tide rose and then released them into the sea.

A reliable source said the whales were pygmy killer whales (Feresa attenuata) which inhabit warm tropical and subtropical waters. They are rarely found near shore, except in coastal areas where the waters are deep and clear.