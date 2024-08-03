Signs of hope amid HIV ‘second wave’

New HIV infections among people aged 15-24 are a “phenomenon” across many countries in the region, says Eamonn Murphy, the UNAIDS regional director for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The recent spike in HIV infections among groups of young people in the Asia Pacific region is a serious concern, and countries need to invest more in prevention and intervention, says Eamonn Murphy, the UNAIDS regional director for Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe Central Asia.

New HIV diagnoses were mainly among those aged 15-24 last year in Thailand, with 47% of total new HIV infections presenting within this group, he said.

Second wave of HIV

However, Thailand is not the only country in the region showing this trend; UNAIDS has seen a second wave of HIV infections among young people in other countries also.

“If we look at the Philippines, the vast majority of the new infections there are in that age group and particularly with men having sex with men and transgender, we’ve had around a 500% increase [in HIV infections] in the Philippines [since 2010],” Mr Murphy told the Bangkok Post on the sidelines of the 25th International Aids Conference (AIDS 2024) late last month in Munich, Germany.

“Myanmar, Indonesia, I mentioned the Philippines and Cambodia, are finding that half of their new HIV infections are among the young, so we’re labelling this an as a phenomenon that’s happening across the region.”

According to a UNAIDS report this year, in 2023, an estimated 6.7 million people were living with HIV in the Asia Pacific region. This is the world’s largest epidemic after eastern and southern Africa.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for 23% of new HIV infections globally last year. Since 2010, deaths due to Aids have declined by 51%, but new infections have declined by just 13% in the same period.

In 2023, there were 150,000 new infections in the region, as well as 150,000 Aids-related deaths.

The slow reduction in new infections is mainly due to rising epidemics in six countries. Since 2010, new infections have risen in Afghanistan (175%), Bangladesh (20%), Fiji (241%), Laos (23%), Papua New Guinea (104%) and the Philippines (543%).

Efforts to increase access to combination HIV prevention services, including harm reduction, self-testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, remain inadequate (PrEP is a treatment used to prevent people from contracting the virus if exposed), the report said. (Story continues below)

Thai Aids action progress

Mr Murphy also praised Thailand for its success in dealing with the HIV epidemic.

He said Thailand is a pragmatic country, and there has been engagement with those working to help people diagnosed with HIV through community-based programmes.

He said Thailand had some well-known people as role models in HIV prevention.

HRH Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha has been at the forefront of Thailand’s response to HIV for years, particularly in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission through her support of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) programmes.

PrEP is highly effective at preventing HIV transmission when taken as prescribed, but UNAIDS wants countries in the region to connect with young people to promote prevention as a primary strategy, he said.

“We need to encourage them to use all available services and introduce new prevention tools so that they can have more choices to protect themselves,” he said.

Mr Murphy added that one of the most obvious things that everyone at the Munich conference heard concerned new antiretroviral injectables that are now a treatment option for people living with HIV.

“But for me, prevention is much more effective than treatment, as no matter how good the treatment is, it’s a lifelong expense for both the individual and society. We need to work harder on prevention,” he said.

Mr Murphy said that a great challenge of working with officials from different countries is that some people do not understand why prevention is so important to stop new HIV infections.

They come from a different background and the prevention message is critical to UNAIDS, he said. (Story continues below)

Dr Nittaya Phanuphak, executive director of the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI), hopes Thailand will embrace the “U=U” prevention campaign spearheaded by UNAIDS.

U=U campaign

Mr Murphy called for countries in the region to promote the “U=U” campaign, urging their governments to conduct large-scale campaigns like Vietnam’s.

U=U is an informational campaign about how effective HIV medications are in preventing sexual transmission of HIV.

U=U means “Undetectable = Untransmittable”, indicating that if a person with HIV is on HIV medications (antiretroviral therapy, or ART) with a consistently undetectable HIV viral load, the virus cannot be transmitted to a sex partner. As a prevention strategy, this is often referred to as Treatment as Prevention, or TasP.

Mr Murphy said the campaign is designed to stop people from being afraid of HIV and those living with it.

They can change society’s attitudes, helping people feel safer to go into a clinic or any other testing or prevention.

Dr Nittaya Phanuphak, executive director of the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI), said she wanted the Thai government to support the U=U campaign.

She emphasised that communities, families of people living with HIV and civil society in Thailand have believed for years in the message that underpins the campaign that people living with HIV should be equal to everyone.

She said there is strong scientific research that people living with HIV who take effective antiretroviral therapy and whose level of HIV is suppressed to undetectable levels cannot pass on the virus.