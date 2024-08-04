Woman arrested for illegal filler injection service in Bangkok

Police arrest Jetiya Nakeesang, 39, for operating illegal cosmetic filler injection services at a hotel room in Bangkok on Saturday. (Police photo)

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in Bangkok for operating an illegal cosmetic filler injection service.

Consumer protection police commander Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp said on Sunday that police arrested Jetiya Nakeesang in a hotel room in Sukhumvit area on Saturday with five syringes filled with filler substances.

The arrest followed a complaint about a woman who claimed to be a doctor and illegally offered vitamin, filler and Botox injection services. The suspect allegedly made appointments with clients through a Facebook account and provided the illegal service in hotel rooms.

Police arrested the woman in the presence of waiting clients. According to police, Ms Jetiya confessed that she was not a doctor and had only a vocational school certificate. She said she learned injection techniques from the wife of a Chinese doctor in Malaysia.

Ms Jetiya said she was interested in the beauty business and wanted a lucrative income. She offered the illegal service in Thailand and Malaysia.

She said she made appointments with clients at different hotel rooms to avoid arrest. She had been in the illicit business for about five years and earned 20,000-40,000 baht a month.