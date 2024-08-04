Thai army officers 'stomped on naked privates' in Chiang Mai

The Ministry of Defence has ordered authorities to set up a committee to investigate cases of alleged assault against privates by senior officers in the army.

An incident came to light after a younger sister of one of the victims complained to Sai Mai Tong Rod's Facebook page about an assault in the 25th Cavalry Battalion of the 4th Cavalry Regiment, King's Guard, in Chiang Mai on Saturday.

According to her statement, more than 10 privates at the Adisorn Military Camp were called out in the middle of a rainy night by their superiors - a sergeant major first class and a corporal - who appeared drunk.

The privates were allegedly ordered to stand naked in the rain for about six hours, during which they were beaten, kicked and stomped on.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang on Sunday said the ministry is against excessive and inappropriate punishment towards army privates.

Mr Sutin said he will meet Army Chief Gen Charoenchai Hinthao to seek solutions for broader issues within the army on Monday.

Mr Sutin urged the army chief to hold a commander-level meeting nationwide to ensure ministry policies are followed.

The ministry will also form a committee to investigate the latest case to ensure fairness and prevent public doubt, he said.

Mr Sutin said he also informed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin about the matter.

“From now on, if there are cases of mistreatment or excessive punishment of privates, [there will be] a central investigation committee to ensure transparency," he said.