Contest hopes to preserve local flavour

The Ministry of Culture is inviting people nationwide to vote for Thailand's best local food as part of an initiative that aims to conserve and promote indigenous cuisine and enhance the economic value of the menus.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol on Sunday said the nation's culinary heritage is an important cultural asset that speaks of Thai identity.

She said the ministry had launched "Thailand Best Local Food: The Lost Taste" project for the 2024 fiscal year to support the government's policy of driving the nation's soft power.

The project aims to promote local dishes from 77 provinces under the concept "One Province, One Menu, Celebrating Local Recipes".

At this stage, every province has submitted its signature dishes.

The dishes, which may be savoury, sweet, or snacks, were selected by the food committee in each province for being distinctive, at risk of disappearing and deserving of protection and restoration.

"Many dishes today are available only in local communities and are at risk of being forgotten. They reflect a valuable connection between people and local ingredients under cultural diversity and biodiversity," she said.

Each dish must contain six elements: historical wisdom and unique culinary value, conservation value, indigenous ingredients, potential for dissemination and economic development, nutritious value and environmental value.

The public can vote for a provincial dish they believe should be recognised as the best local dish.

Voting can be done via the provincial cultural office's Facebook page. Residents in Bangkok can vote through the Department of Cultural Promotion's Facebook page or via "forms.gle/gJkno9mpJMEBTYAWA" until 4.30pm on Friday.