Minister says knows who's to blame for alien-fish invasion

Police round up black chin tilapia, to be served for lunch

Police from the Central Investigation Bureau catch blackchin tilapia in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province, and later cooked and ate them, on Monday. (Police photo)

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow said on Monday he knew who was responsible for the blackchin tilapia fish now invading Thai waterways and would report the finding to the cabinet on Tuesday.

Mr Thamanat said he had received the finding of the investigation into the spread of the highly adaptive and predatory blackchin tilapia, which are native to Africa.

“I have all the details but would like the appropriate organisation to make the announcement,” the agriculture minister said.

The ministry had clear plans and measures to control the invasive population of alien fish. There was no need for people to be overly concerned about the matter, Mr Thamanat said.

Steps were being taken and he believed they would be effective. He would evaluate their implementation next month.

There were no blackchin tilapia at sluice gates, he said.

Moves to control the population of blackchin tilapia had started before the issue made headlines, the minister said.

He also said that the closure of some prawn farms was not linked to the blackchin tilapia invasion. They had been closed before the fish began spreading.

Last month the government declared all-out war on blackchin tilapia. Measures to control their spread include the government buying the fish at above market price, and promotion of the consumption of the fish.

Police from the Central Investigation Bureau caught blackchin tilapia in Samut Sakhon province on Monday morning, and were preparing them for lunch to be served to officials back in Bangkok.

A basket full of blackchin tilapia in Samut Sakhon on Monday. (Police photo)