Man held in Lamphun over minor abuse videos

A third-year university student was arrested in Lamphun for allegedly sexually assaulting at least 15 underage girls and recording the abuse for sale online.

The suspect, identified only as Paramet, 20, was arrested at a house in Lamphun. Officers seized a mobile phone from Paramet, which they believe was used to record the victims.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Prachuap Wongsuk said the suspect had lured at least 15 underaged girls as young as 12 to have sex with him.

Paramet would record the assault and put the clips up for sale through an online chatroom, which counts state officials, academics and monks as its members, Pol Lt Gen Prachuap said. The police have expanded their investigation and are looking at two other suspects.

Pol Lt Gen Prachuap on Monday said anyone who downloads sexual videos featuring underage persons will face criminal prosecution.

Paramet is facing a series of charges, including possession of pornographic materials with the intent to sell, importing pornography into a computer system that could be accessed by the general public, human trafficking, sexual abuse of minors, depriving minors of parental care and facilitating the abuse of minors, Pol Lt Gen Prachuap said.

Police investigators said the suspect is linked to six human trafficking cases.