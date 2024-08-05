City of Paris awards Bangkok Pride

The Bangkok Pride team was receiving Prix international award from Jean-Luc Romero-Michel, Deputy Mayor of Paris (in white t-shirt with shorts). (Photo supplied)

The Bangkok Pride association has been awarded by France for championing LGBTQ rights in Thailand.

The city of Paris chose "Bangkok Pride", which organises the annual Pride March in Thailand, to be awarded the International Prize of the City of Paris under the "Prix International" category for its advocacy.

An award ceremony for association members took place on Monday at the French embassy residence in Bangkok.

Jean-Luc Romero-Michel, the deputy mayor of Paris, presented the prize to leaders of the association in the presence of Remi Lambert, Chargé d’affaires of the French Embassy in Thailand.

He said during the ceremony that the decision to award Bangkok Pride was made after meeting a deputy Bangkok governor during a visit last year to discuss about how the city could boost the protection of LGBTQ rights.

He said that during the visit, he met mebers of the Bangkok Pride team, adding that he was "stunned" to hear about their push for LGBTQ rights in Thailand, including the Marriage Equality Bill.

"Although it is in the parliament, it is a work of the activists," he said. "If there is no activist in the country, it is impossible to achieve equality."

"I know it is difficult for every sector [to achieve this]," he added. "So, we decide to give this award to the [Bangkok Pride] organisation."

Created in 2018, the "City of Paris Prize for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people", together with the international association of French-speaking mayors, aims to reward individuals and associations participating in the advancement of LGBTQ rights.

Awardees are announced on May 17 annually during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia at Paris City Hall.

There are three categories: Prix National, the award for French individual/organisation; Prix Francophone, for those in French speaking countries; and Prix International, for those in other countries.