Agency to study new port plan

Bangkok Port

The Transport Ministry ordered a feasibility study to be conducted on the relocation of Bangkok Port in Klong Toey district after a poll showed people's positive feedback on the project.

Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri on Monday ordered the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and related sectors to revisit the relocation plan to cater to public demand and improve the port area.

The proposal to move the 2,353-rai port away from the city was submitted to a cabinet meeting on April 2. It aims to reduce pollution and traffic congestion in the area.

Ms Manaporn's order, in her capacity as the chief supervisor of PAT operations, followed results from a study by North Bangkok University, which involved 2,500 respondents from July 22-31.

The poll showed that 70.7% of respondents supported the relocation.

Of those, 40.2% believed the relocation would help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution and boost the local economy through the Bangkok Port Redevelopment, a mixed-use area project.

Ms Manaporn said PAT plans to divide the port's land into seven sections. Most sections, covering 934.2 rai, are located on customs grounds and are intended for PAT's operational use.

Approximately 673 rai of the land will be available for rental: 152 for the public sector and 521 for private operators.

Another 150 rai is to be used by state agencies.

The development plan also covers 232 rai of the Klong Toey slum community and 203 rai of traffic area, including roads, rail and waterways.

These areas will be developed into five new zones, comprising mixed-use office buildings, medical facilities, smart community residences, retail and exhibition spaces, a sports complex, a park and a smart port.

Ms Manaporn said the port would feature a semi-automated system for cargo and a separate cruise terminal.