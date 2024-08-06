Five suspects in gang rape surrender

Eight others still sought for repeated attacks on 12-year-old girl in Narathiwat

Online crusader Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet brings a 12-year-old rape victim to file a complaint against her attackers, at the Rattanathibet police station in Nonthaburi, where the girl had fled to stay with a relative after the incident in Narathiwat. (Photo: Gun Jompalang Facebook)

Five out of 13 suspects who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Narathiwat surrendered at the Tak Bai police station in Narathiwat on Tuesday.

The accused, aged 16 to 24, were brought by their parents to meet with Pol Col Suphachat Yeewangkong Na Phatthalung, the station’s superintendent.

All five were charged with raping a minor aged under 13, abducting a minor for indecent acts and taking a minor from their parents.

Bail was denied, and the suspects are to be appear in Narathiwat Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The underage suspects will be sent to a juvenile detention centre.

The case was brought to light by social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, alias Gun Jompalang, who was contacted by a woman who said her younger sister had been gang raped in Narathiwat before fleeing to Nonthaburi to live with her.

Mr Gun and Warin Weerasunthorn, head of the Nonthaburi Children and Family Shelter, took the victim to file a complaint with the Rattanathibet district police in Nonthaburi on Sunday.

The girl was reportedly raped in a village in Tak Bai district in the southern province on five occasions between May 10 and June 8, Mr Guntouch said.

The assault involved 13 men, some of whom were her brother’s friends and relatives.

Mr Guntouch said one of the perpetrators reportedly told the girl he would buy her a treat but instead took her to a hotel and called his friends to assault her.

The gang is allegedly involved in peddling narcotics. Some were found to have posted pictures online offering drugs for sale, according to the girl’s sister.

Mr Guntouch said some of the accused recently called the girl’s mother, saying they would negotiate only if the girl returned to Tak Bai. Police are still trying to track down the other eight suspects.

He said he is also preparing to file a complaint against a teacher in Narathiwat who reportedly suggested in online posts that the girl might have consented to the sex acts.