New Interior Ministry chief named

Anutin defends selection of bureaucrat who attended his golf get-together with Thaksin

(Photo: BerryJ 0090 via Wikimedia Commons)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved he appointment of Ansit Samphantharat as the new permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, succeeding Suttipong Juljarern, who will retire on Sept 30.

Mr Ansit is currently the director of the Department of Provincial Administration at the ministry.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Supachai Pathumnakul as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. He is currently the deputy permanent secretary.

Mr Ansit will not reach retirement age until 2031, and there had been some speculation about his rapid rise. In the Thai civil service, most people do not make it to the top position in a ministry until they reach age 58 or 59.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the appointment of Mr Ansit was based solely on suitability.

“We work together and respect each other. We will progressively work together and continue our work until the very end,” he said.

Speculation about Mr Ansit was prompted by his presence at a get-together at a Khao Yai resort, led by Mr Anutin and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Mr Suttipong was reported to have also supported the appointment of Mr Ansit. Both men are Chulalongkorn University graduates.

Mr Ansit started his career as an analyst for the Chachoengsao administrative office before taking on various administrative roles, including governorships in many provinces.

He was named to head the Community Development Department in 2022, before moving to the Department of Provincial Administration a year later.