Thai students win medals at International Nuclear Science Olympiad

The Thai students receive their awards at the International Nuclear Science Olympiad 2024 at New Clark City, in the Philippines, on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Four Thai students won one gold medal and three silver medals at the first International Nuclear Science Olympiad 2024 (INSO 2024) which concluded on Wednesday.

The olympiad ran from July 31 to Aug 7 and was held at New Clark City in the Philippines.

Its aim was to expand knowledge of the nuclear sciences among young people, inspire them to become the change-makers of the future and create an international network for nuclear energy.

There were 55 contenders from 14 Asia-Pacific countries. The four medal-winning Thai students are all twelfth-graders.

The gold medallist was Nopparuj Sodsri from Kamnoetvidya Science Academy (KVIS), and the three silver medallists were Rawisara Chokdeepanich and Nonpawit Koheng from KVIS and Tharatep Lertpetaiy from Rittiyawannalai School.

“People are a key factor in utilising nuclear energy safely. If Thai people are effectively and properly educated about nuclear energy, there is nothing to worry about using it,” gold medallist Nopparuj said at a celebration organised by the Nuclear Society of Thailand on Wednesday.

The 55 contestants were in teams representing their respective countries, but they competed as individuals, according to the 1st INSO website. Further, they were ranked according to the points they obtained in the two exams.

There were 37 medallists in total - 8 golds, 13 silver and 16 bronze. The medallists comprise a mix of junior and senior high school students aged 20 years and below.