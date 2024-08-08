Government steps in over vaping mums

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) has stepped in to help two children whose young mothers were seen in a video clip vaping next to them.

The clip, which went viral about a week ago, showed two young mothers, known only as Por, 22, and Nut, 19, vaping while their children -- an eight-month-old infant and a two-year-old toddler -- were close by them.

It was shared by the Red Skull Facebook page and drew online criticism of the behaviour of the mothers to which the video clip owner replied: "Everyone has their own parenting style. What you see might not be what you think. We raise our children happily in our own way. How does that bother anyone else?"

In response, MSDHS Minister Varawut Silpa-archa yesterday said the clip was filmed at a house provided by a rice mill where Ms Por's husband works in Bang Pla Ma district.

Ms Nut is Por's next-door neighbour. She brought her two-year-old child along with her, Mr Varawut said.

Ms Por was seen regularly vaping and she would upload various video clips on TikTok. The video clip also showed the two-year-old imitating vaping after seeing his mother's e-cigarette.

Mr Varawut said officials from the Suphan Buri Child and Family Shelter and local officials investigated the matter on Monday.

They warned the two young mothers and educated them on child safety and how to raise children properly in accordance with Child Protection Act. The shelter took the children for a medical examination.

Authorities will monitor the two mothers and take legal action against them if their parental care or lack thereof harms the welfare or health of the children.

Thailand's ageing society is compelling the government to pay heed to quality child care, according to Mr Varawut.