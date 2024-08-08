Big cleanup of Karon beach sought

Hat Karon or Karon beach, the second longest beach in Phuket, is limiting the number of rental umbrellas and sunbeds. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

PHUKET: Local authorities have called for an urgent beach cleanup at Hat Karon, a popular coastal attraction, due to concerns about the long-term impact on tourism.

Governor Sophon Suwannarat chaired a meeting on Wednesday with the local Joint Public and Private Sector Committee on Economic Development, where a key topic was the regulation of beach umbrellas rented out to tourists at three popular coastal attractions -- Hat Karon, Hat Kata, and Hat Patong.

Local authorities ordered cleanup measures for these beaches, with a focus on the removal of beach umbrellas and sunbeds and assigning a deputy governor to lead the operation.

The committee oversees operations to keep the beaches and public spaces clean and orderly, without having to obtain prior permission from the governor.

The governor said that while Hat Patong has managed to designate a sunbed and umbrella area which accounts to 10% of the beach space, Hat Karon has not been as successful in reining in the rentals.

Mr Sophon said Hat Karon is in a worrying state because of the crowding of umbrellas and sunbeds which block public walkways. The problem is thought to drive away visitors, he added. Phan Thongchumnum, Vice President of Prince of Songkla University, said visitors do not like too many sundbeds and umbrellas on beaches. He suggested an umbrella and sunbed zone be limited to no more than 10% of a beach area.

To help with the plan, Mr Sophon said local authorities in Hat Karon were devising measures on beach zoning arrangement.

The Hat Karon tambon office will also need to discuss with tour operators and seek their cooperation on the arrangement that involves clearing away some of the beach umbrellas and sunbeds as well as taking down beachfront billboards that are eyesores, according to Mr Sophon.

Sutjapol Thongsom, a member of the Phuket chamber of commerce, proposed that local authorities take a proactive approach to straightening out beach regulation. However, the effort to take swift action could hurt the support base of some local leaders in charge of dealing with the beach cleanup issue. If the problem was to be dealt with once and for all, authorities who neglect or refuse to undertake the cleanup should be warned of the risk of violating the law.

This is to stave off an adverse impact on the tourism industry which the province heavily relies on as a key foreign exchange earner, said Mr Sutjapol.