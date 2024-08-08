‘72 Beaches’ project honours King

State agencies and private sector team up to carry out conservation projects

Local residents greet Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as he kicks off the government’s 72 Beaches Conservation Project at Patong beach in Phuket on Thursday, as part of the activities marking the 6th cycle birthday last month of His Majesty the King. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The government on Thursday launched its 72 Beaches Conservation Project in Phuket to celebrate the 6th cycle (72nd) birthday of His Majesty the King last month.

The project involves collaboration between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the ministries of Interior and Justice, as well as the private sector.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin kicked off the project on Thursday at Patong Beach in Kathu district of Phuket. He also visited an exhibition titled “Phuket Sandbox: A Model for Conservation of Thai Beaches in Honour of His Majesty the King”.

The model aims to reduce marine waste along 14 Phuket beaches in the next three years, he said.

It will also promote the use of environmentally friendly packaging and build cooperation with beach vendors and tourists to manage waste properly, he said.

“Phuket will be a role model for preserving our beaches before rolling out [the project](#) to 72 other beaches nationwide,” he said.

“The project will help raise awareness among the public to help conserve and maintain the beauty of our beaches and seas, which are important natural tourist attractions that generate income for our country.”

Mr Srettha said Thailand is among the 10 countries listed as top contributors to marine pollution, with plastic waste a major cause.

The government will accelerate efforts to solve this problem by assigning the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to roll out the Phuket sandbox model to other beaches nationwide, he said.

Mr Srettha also visited the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre in Muang district and observed injured sea turtles.

He said he learned that about 40% of the injuries are caused by marine debris, such as plastic waste and fishing nets.

“If we can effectively prevent it, marine animals will be able to thrive and live longer,” he said.

The premier also stressed the significance of spreading knowledge about waste management. He said it is crucial to teach the public how to properly dispose of their rubbish.