Norwegian dies in condo plunge

A Norwegian man fell to his to death from the 16th floor of this condominium in the Jomtien area, just south of Pattaya. (Photo: We Love Pattaya Facebook)

CHON BURI: An 88-year-old Norwegian man has fallen to his death from the 16th floor of a condominium, the sixth such case to have occurred in Chon Buri province since June 1.

Pol Capt Sanan Kotanon, deputy investigation chief at the Pattaya City police station, said officers received a report on Thursday afternoon about the incident that took place in the Jomtien area just south of the city in Bang Lamung district.

He said police officers and rescue workers found the body of the elderly man on the third-floor rooftop of a barbershop that was part of the building. No signs of a physical assault or struggle were found.

The man’s Thai wife said she had noticed that her husband, who had kidney disease, had been very quiet on Thursday morning. She was deeply shocked after the incident, said police.

The body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok to determine the cause of death.

The Norwegian’s death was the sixth fatality involving people jumping or falling from high buildings in Chon Buri since June 1.