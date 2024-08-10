Young people to get free psychiatric help

A state-run online psychiatric service designed to help young people with mental health issues is now available free of charge via a mobile application, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Friday.

He said that the mobile app, called OOCA, provides access to a mental health consultant and assessment through video calls for people aged between 15 and 25. Mr Chai said that the users are required to register online before booking their appointments with mental health experts.

Each user can schedule up to four meetings with the experts for free.

The first two appointments are hosted by a psychiatrist and psychologist, respectively.

Specially trained volunteers will take over from medical experts for the third and last online sessions.

Mr Chai said that users can also evaluate the service and give feedback after each session.

"Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is concerned about the physical and mental health of Thai youths and is ready to support them in every way," said Mr Chai.

According to Mr Chai, the tele-mental health service was jointly developed by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Health, the National Health Security Office, and the Wall of Sharing Foundation. The project aims to develop a better mental health support system for young Thais as per a petition by the Children and Youth Council to the prime minister in May.

The premier has thus ordered relevant agencies to put mental health promotion at the top of the agenda. That included enhancing the quality of personnel to promptly provide first-hand assistance to youngsters.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.