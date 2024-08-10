Khon Kaen school praised for skipping Mother’s Day event

Netizens appreciate school's sensitivity to students from diverse family backgrounds

Students attend a class at Bannongtae School in Ubon Ratana district of the northeastern province of Khon Kaen. (Photo: Bannongtae School Facebook)

Netizens are applauding Bannongtae School in Khon Kaen province for opting out of traditional Mother’s Day festivities to accommodate students from diverse family backgrounds.

In a post shared on its official Facebook page early Saturday, the school announced it would not hold a ceremony on Monday, Mother’s Day, in which students typically pay respect to their mothers.

The decision was made to acknowledge different family situations and the sensitivity of students whose mothers may not be able to attend, it said.

In many northeastern provinces in particular, a high proportion of parents work in Bangkok and other major economic centres. As a result, children are cared for by grandparents or other relatives.

Instead of the usual ceremony, Bannongtae School is encouraging students to create greeting cards for their guardians at home.

The Facebook post quickly garnered about 700 shares and an outpouring of positive comments.

One commenter supported the decision, recalling how many of their peers cried during Mother’s Day ceremonies because their parents were absent.

Another praised the announcement as a “good idea”, expressing admiration for the school’s modern approach.

Many echoed the sentiment that the school is “considerate of its children”.

In Thailand, Mother’s Day is a national holiday celebrated on every Aug 12 in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, who will turn 92 this year.