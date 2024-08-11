No chemicals found after shipyard blast

The blast site (photo: Ruamkatanyu Volunteer Association)

No chemical contamination has been found around the shipyard where a fatal explosion occurred on Friday in Ayutthaya's Bang Sai district, according to authorities.

Public health officials conducted a survey of the site next to the Chao Phraya River and concluded that no trace of dangerous chemical contamination, which could pose a health threat to residents, was detected, said Natnicha Buranasiri, an official at the Secretariat Office of the Prime Minister.

She said public health officials visited the scene of the explosion and confirmed there were no lingering chemical hazards.

The officials are also standing by to assist residents whose health may be affected by the incident.

The chemical involved in the blast -- which killed two Myanmar workers, Kyaw Myat Thu and Win Tun, and injured six fellow Myanmar workers -- was mostly paint thinner, which has since dissipated, along with other substances used in construction, she said.

An initial investigation found the explosion occurred while workers were welding metals. Sparks from the welding reacted with the dock's fresh paint, which contained a flammable thinner, causing the blast.

Ms Natnicha said the bodies of the two dead workers had been sent to Bang Sai Hospital for autopsies, while two of the injured workers had been sent to Sena Hospital.

According to media reports of the tragedy, the Labour Ministry will provide compensation to the families of Kyaw Myat Thu and Win Tun, who will receive 833,036.08 baht and 814,400 baht in compensation, respectively.