Mother's Day meteor shower arrives on Monday

The Perseid meteor shower should be clearly visible across the country from the night of Mother's Day, which falls on Aug 12, on Monday, until Tuesday morning, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit).

Suparerk Karuehanon, Director of Astronomy Outreach and Public Engagement at Narit, said the phenomenon is commonly referred to as the "Mother's Day meteor shower".

During its peak, about 100 meteors per hour may be visible.

The peak of the shower will begin at about 11pm on Monday and will continue until dawn. To increase the chances of seeing the meteor shower, Narit recommends finding a location with minimal light interference.

"The best way to observe the meteor shower is to lie down and watch with the naked eye, following the direction of the meteors," said Mr Suparerk. "If the weather is good, the sky is clear, and there is no rain, you should be able to see the beauty of the Perseid meteor shower all across the country."

The Perseids are associated with the Swift-Tuttle comet and are typically visible each year from July 17 to Aug 24, with the highest rate of meteors falling between Aug 12 and 13.

Mr Suparerk added that it is a natural phenomenon and has no impact on Earth.